Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Kirk L. Coleman Sells 9,588 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 2.6%

QTWO stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 1,413,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $42.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Q2 by 24.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

