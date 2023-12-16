QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.77

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.77 and last traded at $141.73, with a volume of 2703731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2,143.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,039.3% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4,192.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

