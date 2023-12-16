Quent Capital LLC Acquires 8,250 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 2,608,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,356. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

