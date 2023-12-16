Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.33. 5,912,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

