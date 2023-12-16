Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE APO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.48. 3,978,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,834. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.