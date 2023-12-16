Quent Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yelp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Yelp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,417 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,755,628 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

