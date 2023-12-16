Quent Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,292 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,638. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

