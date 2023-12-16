Quent Capital LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.46. 2,677,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $508.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

