Quent Capital LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 887,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.