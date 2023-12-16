Quent Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 514,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.