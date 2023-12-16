Quent Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $472.06. 7,840,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.