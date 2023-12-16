Quent Capital LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,100. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $301.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

