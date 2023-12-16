Quent Capital LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 4.90% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 450,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

