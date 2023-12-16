Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. 396,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

