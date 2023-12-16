Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

