Quent Capital LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

