Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned 1.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,268. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

