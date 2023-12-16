Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after buying an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,451,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 550,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,635. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

