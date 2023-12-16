Quent Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 582,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,786. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

