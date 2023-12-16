Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

