Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 21,033 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $140,079.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.