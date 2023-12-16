Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $6.90. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

