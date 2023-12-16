RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM remained flat at $7.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 0.79. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

