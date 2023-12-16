RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Lee Joyce Wong Buys 5,000 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at $753,477.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 248,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 151,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

