RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi Sells 25,978 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $714,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,566,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,390 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $120,768.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $43,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 57,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,222. The firm has a market cap of $207.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCMT

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.