Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Ready Capital Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

