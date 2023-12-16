Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $9.00. Redfin shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 2,507,618 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.