Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,364,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 514% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,531 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently -95.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

