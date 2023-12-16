Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 3713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Redx Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.41 million, a PE ratio of -244.78 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading

