Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $859.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $817.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $887.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

