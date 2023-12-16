Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Regis Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:RGS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Regis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Regis
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.