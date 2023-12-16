Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Regis Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:RGS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Regis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regis

About Regis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

