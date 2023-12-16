Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $39.98

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $38.98. Relx shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 140,742 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.66) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.92) to GBX 3,170 ($39.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.66) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

