Reviewing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.52 -$142.08 million $11.88 1.68 Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.40 $914.30 million $2.98 4.96

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNX Resources and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 2 1 0 1.80 Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 58.04% 15.80% 6.74% Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11%

Summary

Enerplus beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Enerplus



Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

