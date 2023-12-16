Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.