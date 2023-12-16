Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Intel stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.