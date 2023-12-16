Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,940 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. 85,298,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,676,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.