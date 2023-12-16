Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,458 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 38,178,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,028,520. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.