Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.10. 18,248,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

