Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF remained flat at $53.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

