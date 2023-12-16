Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 582,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

