Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 133 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.15. 70,211,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,973,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.68, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

