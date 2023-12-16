Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 165 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.45. 8,731,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.08. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

