Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 773,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,836. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

