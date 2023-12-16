Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. 3,529,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

