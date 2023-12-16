Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.72. 2,025,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.