Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.39. 656,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.