Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.91. 955,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.