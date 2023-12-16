Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 100,385 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

