Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 30,212,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

