Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $386,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 396,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,936. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

